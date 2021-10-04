‘Save our Children’ Peer Support Group to host the first meeting

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — To save children from addiction, a new peer support group is coming to Hagerstown for those with children or loved ones battling addiction.

Save Our Children peer support group is making a promise to root out addiction one child at a time.

“Our society and our community needs something like this for people to reach out to, and a source of hope for them as well,” said Lisa Rhodes, facilitator for Save Our Children.

Approximately 23 million people are in addiction recovery. 45 million people are directly impacted by addiction. this new peer support group is looking to change those numbers.

The goal is to offer resources, education, and encouragement to parents and family members to minimize the risk and devastation of alcohol, drugs, and gambling addiction.

“I have loved ones that are struggling. I’ve lost friends and relatives that have strived, and I want to make a difference in helping others not to face that same road,” said Rhodes.

This new peer support group will meet every Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hub City Vineyard Church.

“One thing that I feel adamant about is focusing not suppressing your feelings. Do not isolate because isolation brings depression and that’s a whole new ballgame,” said Rhodes.

The first meeting will be held tonight from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.