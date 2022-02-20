Save money and the planet during shop Maryland energy weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — This weekend marks shop Maryland energy weekend, where residents are urged to save the environment by buying appliances that are marked tax-free.

During the weekend, the following appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR label purchased in-store or online will be exempt from the state`s six percent sales tax: air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.

The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since.

It’s estimated the state loses $800,000 indirect tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, but additional sales on other taxable products generate unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries massive financial benefits.