Save money and the planet during shop Maryland energy weekend

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — This weekend marks shop Maryland energy weekend, where residents are urged to save the environment by buying appliances that are marked tax-free.

During the weekend, the following appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR label purchased in-store or online will be exempt from the state`s six percent sales tax: air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.

The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since.

It’s estimated the state loses $800,000 indirect tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, but additional sales on other taxable products generate unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries massive financial benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read on localDVM.COM

Events

Trending Stories