Saudi Arabia’s oil industry attack may impact gas prices

"This can definitely change where I go for gas."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Prices at your nearby gas station may be on the rise due to an attack on the largest oil processing facility in the world.

“In the wake of this weekend’s unprovoked attack on several oil facilities in Saudia Arabia, I promise you we’re ready,” said U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Saudi Arabia-owned facilities were badly damaged in airstrikes over the weekend. That attack disrupted 5% of the daily global oil supply and it’s creating a ripple effect here at home. On Monday, oil prices spiked nearly 15%, the biggest jump in more than a decade.

“It will affect where I start getting gas, I mean, a lot of times I will just pull off 81 or go somewhere locally but I do see myself changing habits.” said Local Commuter Lucas Eckerson. “I have family in West Virginia and I’ll try to stop in between, there’s some good gas stations that are generally lower than others.”

However, according to AAA’s website, the current average price for a gallon of gas is $2.56 nationwide, and any price changes probably won’t climb high enough to substantially hurt the U.S. economy.

“Coupled with continued tensions between the U.S. and Iran have supported prices during the week, but those have also been kept in check by speculations over speculations over a potential recession,” said Public & Government Affairs Manager AAA Mid Atlantic Ragina C. Ali.

Despite any tension brewing, locals are staying upbeat and hoping for the best.

“I hope it come down to maybe $2.25 and a gallon you know that be even better, man if they hit $2.00 that would be amazing,” said Hagerstown Local Elaine Farrar.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to assure Americans that they won’t see a change in gasoline prices.