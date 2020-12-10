Santa visits NIH Children’s Inn with police escort

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – The Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health got a visit from Santa Claus Wednesday, along with motor officers of the Montgomery County Police Department.

The visit is part of Santa’s annual Police Ride to benefit the Children’s Inn, although it had to look a bit different this year.

Santa and the motor officers made their way south on 355 to bring holiday cheer, but in order to stay socially distant, they weren’t able to make their usual stops or step foot into the Inn.

However, Santa on the back of a police truck was able to greet the patients at the inn and share some encouraging words for the holiday season.

Santa (played by officer Bobby Ladany) says when he heard the Santa Ride was still on, he knew he had to be there.

“I said whatever the inn needs me to do, I will do,” he said. “Because it isn’t about me, it isn’t about anybody else except for these kids. Because they are smiling and they are just loving life, and I want to bring them smiles.”