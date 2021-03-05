Sam Starrs elected Student Member of Board of Education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sam Starrs has been elected as the next student member to the Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland Board of Education.

Starrs is a junior at Oakdale High School. He is in the Student Government Association, former class president, indoor track team captain and soccer player.

As Student Member of the Board (SMOB) his responsibility is to bring a student viewpoint on educational issues to the board of education meetings. Starr specifically pledges to work on issues concerning mental health awareness and racial justice.

Starr said, “I think the past few months it’s just shown how important the board really is and how important the student’s voice is on the board because for every student right now it’s affecting our lives directly.”

Starr’s one-year term will officially begin July 1st and until then he will shadow the current SMOB Mia Martinez.