Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign includes virtual kettle for 2020

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army of Washington County is preparing to kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, campaign efforts will look a bit different this year.

The kettle campaign will include an option to donate virtually using a QR code and other digital payment options such as Apple Pay. There will be fewer red kettles set up around the county, but there will still be opportunities to volunteer to ring the bell. Money raised from the campaign helps support the Salvation Army’s programs and community offerings.

“Volunteers are key…we really need volunteers to help push this so that we can continue to do the most good here in Washington County,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor, Commanding Officer Salvation Army Washington County.

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise at least $100,000.

