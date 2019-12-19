Salvation Army pushes through last week of Red Kettle donations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s common to hear jingle bells this time of year, but one jingle in particular are the bells rung by volunteers from the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army volunteers dressed in red, brave the cold every year to collect donations. Red Kettle donations are the main source of income for all of the organization’s programs and services.

“Soup kitchen, we have about 50 to 60 thousand people that we serve a lunch time meal seven days a week through that soup kitchen and that of course has an expense with it and our women’s and children’s shelter we are the only women’s and children’s shelter in Washington County and right now we are almost at capacity,” Captain Jimmy Taylor said.

After making their goal of $100,000 last year just in the nick of time, the goal this year was set to $125,000. Salvation Army officials say this year has been challenging due to a lack of bell ringers.

“We really need people to support us but we really need volunteers to come out this is the final push and we are about $60,000 behind what we need to raise for the season,” Taylor said.

One volunteer says this is his first year ringing the bell. His family has made donations to the salvation army for years, but he wanted to have the experience through the eyes of a donation collector.

“We all like to give back when we can, I hope, and I had the opportunity this year so I thought I would try to give them a hand,” Ed Slick said. All donations made in Washington county stay local.