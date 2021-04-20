Salvation Army of Frederick County open a homeless day center

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army’s mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet the needs of people in his name without discrimination.

The Salvation Army of Frederick County has been serving the least, the last and the lost since 1885.

Right now they’re finding new ways to meet the needs of the Frederick community. In 2019, the Downtown Safety and Services Initiative (DSSI) identified a need in the area. DSSI found that many people downtown who were experiencing homelessness had nowhere to go during the day.

In order to address that issue, the Salvation Army, with the backing of partners such as the Ausherman Family Foundation and the Community Foundation of Frederick County, decided to open a homeless day center. The center is not just a hang-out spot, it gives individuals a place “to be”.

“It gives them somewhere to be whether they’re watching a movie or on the phone,” said Lieutenant Chris Raymer, a Corps officer with the Salvation Army. “It’s an inviting place to be.”

The day center which is only made possible through different partnerships with local organizations gives individuals a place of refuge. The Frederick Rescue Mission provides lunch daily. The Frederick County Health Department offers a peer recovery program, and the organization Global Necessities provides residents with ID.

The center, located at Grace United Church of Christ, is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.