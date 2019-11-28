Salvation Army hosts their annual Thanksgiving Feast

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army in Hagerstown hosted their annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday.

The meal was gobbled up by over 400 people Wednesday afternoon. Not one seat was empty as people enjoyed turkey, mashed potatoes, dessert and more.

“It’s just a wonderful way to bless the community, especially for people that feel invisible or forgotten during this time of season and just to bring cheer and love back to the community in which we are,” Captain Jimmy Taylor said.

There were many helping hands some, from Hagerstown Community College. There were students from different majors including culinary and sociology. Students say even though they won’t receive school credit volunteering, the experience is rewarding.

“Everyone being able to eat, have a good time and have us serve them because it’s not every day that you get to serve your community in the way we are doing this so it’s pretty awesome,” Tilly Derr said.

Some volunteers from HCC say they’ve been doing this community meal for over ten years. They say, seeing generations of students coming out to help others – sheds light on people who need it the most.

“It is an amazing thing to see anytime we see our young people engaged in the community, it gives us hope, gives us hope that you know there is a brighter tomorrow for the folks who may need one,” Tim Fisher said, pastor at Covenant Life Church.

Officials from the salvation army say, this meal, like any other, is important especially to the people they feed every day, giving them an opportunity to celebrate the holidays. The salvation army donates leftover food to any organization that needs it.