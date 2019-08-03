Salvation Army hosts “Stuff the Bus” in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army teamed up with Walmart in Hagerstown for its annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

The program helps collect school supplies for any child that needs it. The Salvation Army was set up at two different Walmart locations in Hagerstown getting donations of backpacks, pencils, folders and more. To help with the first day of school, the Salvation Army also has a partnership with other non-profits like the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, and Girls Inc.

Officials say this year they had a specific focus.

“To make an impact across the whole county not to just support the Salvation Army but multiple organizations,” Salvation Army Captain Jimmy Taylor said. “Because we all have the same need and trying to serve the same people and trying to meet the hard issue that people cant afford their school supplies and so how can we make that easier on parents and children and give them a first great day of school.”

Donations can still be made to the salvation army for this event any time.