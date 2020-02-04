Salvation Army and Hagerstown Police promote safety in George Street neighborhood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After last week’s shooting at the gymnasium of the Salvation Army Community Center on George Street, Hagerstown Police and the Salvation Army are pulling the community together to make safety is their highest priority.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded from the shooting and another 17-year-old has been charged as an adult for the crime. The Salvation Army believes no one in the community should fear such violence.

This Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center at 525 George Street, Hagerstown Police will help lead a forum to help neighbors take safety precautions.

The Salvation Army, which had closed its gym since the shooting, reopened it Monday evening and will begin issuing identification badges to those using the facility. Ashley Taylor is a corps officer for the Salvation Army and says the Hagerstown P.D. will help advise the community on safety measures they can take.

Beth Hess is a frequent visitor to the neighborhood since her grandmother has lived on George Street for 50 years — but she worries about the rampant violence. A postal carrier said she found shell casings on the street in front of her house last week and bullet holes have damaged two cars parked just across the street from the community center.

Taylor and Hess both think good can come out of the meeting and expect active participation from the local community.