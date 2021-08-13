Salute to Nine-Eleven first responders set for Cumberland Saturday 11 a.m.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — With the 20th anniversary of 9-11 approaching, first responders from our area are joining with their colleagues across several states to honor those who lost their lives trying to save others on the fateful day.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation — which raises funds to provide mortgage-free homes to surviving family members from the attack on the twin towers in lower Manhattan — is leading a 500-mile march from New York City to the Flight 93 memorial in the Pennsylvania countryside.

They will be joined by many first responders from western Maryland for a parade in Cumberland Saturday at 11 a.m., which will be starting at Bedford Street between N. Mechanic St. and N. Centre St.

“Over 400 first responders died on Nine-Eleven. 2,977 gave their lives on 9-11 many were just going to work and never came home so we can’t forget what happened 20 years ago,” Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said.

The foundation is named for FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who gave his life to save others when the towers were struck by terrorists that September morning.

To support the group, go to T2T.org.