Sale of Ft. Ritchie from Washington County to get appeals court hearing

A November 9 appeals hearing is set for the sale of Ft. Ritchie by Washington County to a private investor. A prospective bidder claims the sale was not properly advertised.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The much-disputed sale of Fort Ritchie is going back to court.

A private investor, John Krumpotich of Smithsburg agreed to purchase the historic property for development under strict guidelines set by the Washington County Commission. But a Frederick county party intervened in the proposed transaction, claiming the sale was not properly advertised.

A Washington County circuit court judge said all legal requirements were met. But that ruling will get an appeals hearing next week, further delaying the sale of 500 acres and a $1.85 million contract. The former military installation was closed in 1998, but Krumpotich plans to complete a mixed residential, recreational and commercial concept at the abandoned site.