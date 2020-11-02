Sale of Ft. Ritchie from Washington County to get appeals court hearing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The much-disputed sale of Fort Ritchie is going back to court.
A private investor, John Krumpotich of Smithsburg agreed to purchase the historic property for development under strict guidelines set by the Washington County Commission. But a Frederick county party intervened in the proposed transaction, claiming the sale was not properly advertised.
A Washington County circuit court judge said all legal requirements were met. But that ruling will get an appeals hearing next week, further delaying the sale of 500 acres and a $1.85 million contract. The former military installation was closed in 1998, but Krumpotich plans to complete a mixed residential, recreational and commercial concept at the abandoned site.
