Sale of Fort Ritchie property for economic development project on hold for 60 days

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners were all set Monday night to close the deal on the long-awaited Fort Ritchie economic development project. But a prospective buyer jumped into the deal just as it was about to close, putting formal approval on hold for 60 days.

Developer John Krumpotich has been drawing up plans for residential and commercial tracts at the 519-acre site and has designs for a World War II museum to commemorate the role the military installation played at the time. The Washington County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly has even been working on tax incentives to promote the project’s economic development potential.

Krumpotish has a workforce in place and prospective businesses to locate at Fort Ritchie.

Washington County Commission President Jeff Cline is eager to get moving with the project “especially with the pandemic slowing down the economy.” Economic development, he says “should be moving to the front of the line.”

Krumpotich is grateful for the support the project has received. “We want to return Fort Ritchie to its glory,” he says.

With the late bidder puts the deal off for 60 days, a court challenge could complicate matters. But with the judiciary tending only to “emergency” matters during the health crisis, the litigation is in doubt.

Meanwhile, Krumpotich is working with entrepreneurs, construction managers, landscapers and community leaders to make his dream for Fort Ritchie a reality.

