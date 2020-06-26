Sale of Fort Ritchie faces another legal challenge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County man has filed an appeal regarding the sale of the Fort Ritchie army base.
Washington County sold the property in March, hoping to jump-start hundreds of jobs for the county. Craig Mahrle filed a lawsuit against the county because he says it did not properly advertise its intent to sell the land. Earlier this month, a Washington County circuit court judge dismissed the case. After his appeal, the county commissioners and the buyer filed a motion for expedited consideration. Both parties also intend on filing for damages on behalf of taxpayers.
“It’s just disheartening that an appeal is taking place, when clearly a judge ruled that the county had a legal right to sell that property,” says Washington County Commission President Jeff Cline. “And to hold up so much economic development and jobs for our citizenry is shameful.”
Washington County continues to face a budgetary deficit brought on by the pandemic, creating challenges for commissioners.
