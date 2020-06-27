Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church provides free lunches for children

SHARPSBURG, Md ( WDVM ) — One local church has started a program to help feed children in the community.

“ Love for Children” is a program in Sharpsburg hosted by Saint Paul’s Eiscopal church. This program helps provide kids with a free lunch during the summer.

Covid-19 has made it challenging for this program to progress because of the limitations and precautions, but the church continues doing their best to supply for the children’s needs.

Saint Paul’s Episcopal church wants to get the community involved by donating food to help feed children in the area.

This free lunch service happens once a week on Thursdays at the church, all are welcome to leave food donations at the church.





” It makes us feel like we’re living out our faith, like we’re following the commandments Jesus gave us to love our neighbor as yourself, and especially for children. I have children myself so I know how hard this whole disruption in their lives has been, because of the pandemic so I think especially this year is very meaningful, because we’re helping bring some stability to a really unstable really anxiety producing situation.” said Reverend Connor