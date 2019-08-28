Saint Maria Goretti Catholic High School kicks off the new school year with many changes

New principal says he wants kids feel comfortable and safe in a world that sometimes is difficult

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Saint Maria Goretti Catholic High School kicked off the school year with orientation and welcomed a new principal.

After moving into a new location with months of renovations behind it, the high school started orientation Wednesday morning for the new school year. Officials say the new building brought many fresh aspects to the school.

“We are all on one floor now, it’s accessible, we have air conditioning which is huge for students because we have never had that before and most of the classrooms are doubling in size if not tripling,” Jennifer Carbaugh said.

The move to Crestwood Drive comes after the original campus on Oak Hill faced severe flooding issues. School officials say athletics will remain at the Oak Hill avenue site. With more than 15 years of experience, Shannon Storch says he had never heard of the private school before applying.



“I felt a connection to the school and it has been a dream of mine to run a catholic school, to have strong leadership make it a great place and help build up the community”.

Storch also says he has a mission for the future of the school and wants to focus on academics but also building a sense of community.



“I really want to try and make kids feel comfortable and safe in a world that sometimes is difficult to do so we have a place now where we can nurture kids help them figure out the paths that they want to get on and we support them, we have the facilities to do that now.” School officials say, the new environment and changes to the school will help Goretti continue to grow. Students start the school year next week.