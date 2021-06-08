Safety first: Elrich signs Ezechiel’s Law

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed a bill called Ezechiel’s Law.

The bill is named after a 2-year-old Takoma Park resident named Ezechiel Nguemezi. Ezechiel passed away after falling two stories from a window in October 2020.

Ezechiel’s Law requires landlords and apartment building owners to install and maintain window guards in apartments with children aged 10 and under. According to the Children’s National Hospital, in 2020 alone, 33 children fell from windows in the D.C. area.

“I have learned that this small tragedy has happened to other families in the past years,” said a statement from Ezechiel’s mother, Alvine Nguemezi. “This is why I now only want to see other counties adopt this bill, I want to see Ezechiel’s Law become a Maryland statewide law.”

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2022.