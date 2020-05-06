Safe outdoor activities resuming in Maryland on May 7

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan is allowing Marylanders to participate in safe outdoor activities effective May 7 at 7 a.m.

During his Wednesday press conference, Hogan said people will now be allowed to go fishing, boating, camping and playing tennis and golf. State beaches and parks will also be open for people to enjoy outdoor exercise, however social distancing is still encouraged.

Earlier this week, the Town of Ocean City in Maryland said it’s reopening the beach and boardwalk for “nearby residents” to enjoy the outdoors safely. Hogan said on Wednesday that Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan decided to close the boardwalk of his own accord, and decided to reopen on his own as well — it had nothing to do with the state government.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources posted the following guidelines on its website:

BEACHES

Effective Thursday, May 7, at 7 a.m., DNR-owned beaches will be opened and outdoor exercise such as walking, jogging, running, swimming, and fishing will be permitted, however:

Guidance on social distancing must be followed.

The prohibition on social gatherings must be strictly followed.

Chairs, blankets, and picnics will be prohibited.

BOATING

Effective Thursday, May 7, at 7 a.m., recreational boating activities, including motorized and non-motorized vessels and personal watercraft, are permitted, however:

Boaters must be with immediate family members or people with which they reside. No more than 10 people can be on a boat at one time, including captain and crew.

Boats must be distanced from each other by at least 10 feet and are prohibited from rafting up, beaching, or having rendezvous events. Boats are prohibited from docking at restaurants or bars.

Vessel and boat races remain prohibited.

Marinas can reopen to recreational boaters, but must adhere to the Maryland Departments of Commerce and Health guidelines.

Pump-out stations and boats may resume operations under the Departments of Commerce and Health guidelines.

Local jurisdictions may choose to open public boat ramps, but must ensure social distancing guidelines.

All normal boating rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.

CAMPING

Effective Thursday, May 7, at 7 a.m., DNR will begin accepting reservations for overnight tent and RV camping in state forests, parks, and other campgrounds, however:

Campers must be with immediate family members or people with which they reside.

Guidance on social distancing must be followed.

No parties or reservations for more than 10 people will be granted for any one site.

Reservations for cabin rentals will not be accepted at this time, however DNR will begin to consider protocols for accepting reservations again in the near future. Reopening will likely proceed on a gradual or regional basis based on guidance from the Maryland Department of Health.



FISHING

Effective Thursday, May 7, at 7 a.m, recreational fishing activities, including catch-and-release, are allowed, however:

When fishing from a boat, one must be with immediate family members or people with which they reside. No more than 10 people may be on a boat at one time, including captain and crew.

When fishing from onshore or at a pier, social distancing guidelines must be followed. DNR fishing piers will reopen immediately.

Fishing tournaments remain prohibited at this time.

All normal rules and regulations regarding fishing are in effect and must be followed, including creel limits, gear restrictions, and seasons.

HORSEBACK RIDING

Effective immediately, horseback riding activities, including riding in state parks, is allowed, however:

Equestrians must be riding with immediate family members or people with which they reside. No more than 10 people may be included in a given party.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

No organized rides, gatherings, or races will be authorized.

HUNTING/TRAPPING

Effective immediately, all hunting activities are allowed on private and public lands under following conditions:

Hunters on public lands must be with immediate family members or people with which they reside. No more than 10 people may be included in a given party.

All normal rules and regulations regarding hunting are in effect and must be followed, including bag limits, firearm restrictions, and seasons.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLES

Effective immediately, off-road vehicles can be ridden on DNR-owned lands where they are allowed, however:

Drivers/riders must be riding with immediate family members or people with which they reside. No more than 10 people may be included in a given party.

Gatherings and organized events remain prohibited.

POOLS

All DNR-owned swimming pools remain closed at this time.

SHOOTING RANGES

Effective immediately, DNR will reopen shooting ranges on state land, however:

Groups of no more than 10 will be allowed on the range at any time.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

