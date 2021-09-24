Safe kids Frederick County wants to make sure caregivers know all about car seat safety

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Center of Disease Control, motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States.

The problem mainly stems from incorrect car seat installation, experts say it’s pretty common to miss a step when it comes to car seats, which is why in Safe Kids, Frederick County is teaching parents about car seat safety.

“We know parents and caregivers have a lot on their plates, so we hope that this car seat check event will be an opportunity to take just an hour or so to ensure your child is safe in their car seat or booster seat,” said Jessica Dayal, Safe Kids Frederick County Coordinator. “Unfortunately, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2019, nationally, while riding in vehicles. No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety, but we have found that 85% of the car seats we check in Frederick are installed incorrectly. Parents: Don’t ‘think’ you know, ‘know’ you know that your kids are secure in the vehicle, and are in the right seats for their ages and sizes.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics has found that rear-facing as much as possible is much safer for a child.

Experts say, once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, parents should use forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether for their children. After children are ready to move on from the forward-facing car seat, a child should be placed in a booster seat until they are tall enough to fit in a seat belt properly.

It is also recommended that all children under thirteen should always seat in the back seat with a seat belt, no matter how tall the child is.

Safe Kids Frederick County will host more events that will spread awareness of child safety.