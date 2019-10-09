S Potomac St partially closed Oct. 11 for Maryland Theatre opening

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Hagerstown’s Department of Parks & Engineering

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — South Potomac Street between Washington Street and Antietam Street will be closed to all traffic between 2 p.m. and approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday due to the Maryland Theatre expansion grand opening.

According to the City of Hagerstown, a detour route will be posted to direct drivers around the closure. Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through the closed area but will be able to respond to service calls within the block.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories