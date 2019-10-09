S Potomac St partially closed Oct. 11 for Maryland Theatre opening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — South Potomac Street between Washington Street and Antietam Street will be closed to all traffic between 2 p.m. and approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday due to the Maryland Theatre expansion grand opening.

According to the City of Hagerstown, a detour route will be posted to direct drivers around the closure. Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through the closed area but will be able to respond to service calls within the block.