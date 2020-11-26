Rural Maryland may be at disadvantage with passage of new budget referendum

Though Marylanders passed “Question 1” in the November election, some in rurual communities feel it may put them at a disadvantage in the General Assembly.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Though the holiday season is perhaps a time to put the November election in the rearview mirror, some Marylanders are taking stock of a ballot question that passed earlier this month.

“Question One” gives the legislature more power over the state budget. Until now, the governor could exercise more control. But when Governor Hogan leaves office in two years, senators and the House of Delegates can restrict the authority of his successor on state spending. Some say that rural communities, like the western Maryland region, will be at a disadvantage since their delegation to Annapolis is largely Republican, a party dwarfed at the State House by Democrats.

“Why can’t Democrats and Republicans just work together for the betterment of the citizens,” asks Hagerstown voter Jenny Smith?

The Maryland General Assembly is set to begin its next session in January.