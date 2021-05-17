Rural Broadband Pilot Program in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick County has been awarded a $202,012 grant from the State of Maryland Rural Broadband Office.

A Rural Broadband Study found that thousands of residents have no access to broadband service, or have slow or spotty connectivity. Access to broadband is vital for most residents as it is necessary for this digital age. Everything from job applications to shopping can now be found online.

The Rural Broadband Pilot Program will support the expansion of broadband into rural areas and a portion of the Rocky Ridge community. in coordination with Comcast. It’s all a part of the county’s plan to make sure everyone in Frederick county is connected.

“It’s nearly impossible to access the information superhighway, without broadband reliable internet access is simply a necessity for most people,” said County Executive Jan Gardner.

The Rural Broadband Study estimated that it will cost $20.5 million to run a “backbone” network of fiber to connect three geographic areas of Frederick County that currently are not served by broadband. The Rural Broadband Study is available online.