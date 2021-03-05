Runaway tractor-trailer crashes in ditch, hits two cars

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Frostburg City Police responded to reports of a runaway tractor-trailer on Friday evening. Police say the driver drove the vehicle into a ditch to stop it and that two other vehicles were hit.

Police say they received reports of the tractor-trailer heading east on Main Street around 2:47 p.m. Their investigation found that the vehicle went from Big Savage Mountain to east of the city limits. Police say there were no serious injuries.

A part of Main Street was closed until around 6:00 p.m. following the crash. Frostburg State University police, Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and crash reconstructionists from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland City Police assisted with the response.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this incident.