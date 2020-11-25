Row of townhomes caught fire leaving 15 people displaced

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — Fifteen people are now displaced after a fire ripped through multiple townhomes in Montgomery County.
Fire officials say after 11 pm Tuesday night crews responded to 8800 of Swallow Court in Gaithersburg. Investigators say the fire originated at the rear of the row of townhomes from an electrical outlet in an exterior wall.
Luckily no injuries were reported. The fire caused approximately $1 million dollars in damage.
