Roger Wilson announces ‘Made in Frederick’ initiative

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, City of Frederick Alderman and Mayoral candidate Roger Wilson announced the launch of his “Made in Frederick” initiative.

The initiative aims to celebrate and support local talent, services, and businesses. Wilson says he hopes Made in Frederick will shine a light on how special Frederick truly is. This new initiative will be another way for residents to find out what’s going on in their community.

“We’re a special place because of our commerce, because of our history, but we’re also special because of our people,” said Wilson. “Made in Frederick is a perfect concept that will motivate people and kind of reenergize the community.”

This initiative is one part of Rogers “long-term commitment” to keeping tax-payer dollars in

Frederick. Roger hopes to visit local businesses featuring them on his website and social

media pages.

Made in Frederick will also feature a podcast, where residents will get a chance to talk about their idea for Frederick’s future on the Made in Frederick podcast, which is available on all streaming platforms.