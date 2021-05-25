Rocky Point Farm began using robots to help with farm work

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Farmers are advancing production by using robots to help them with their farm work. WDVM news team visited the Rocky Point Farm in Frederick to see the robots in action.

Located on Tuscarora road in Frederick, the Rocky Point Farm has been serving the community since 1883. This farm is filled with generations of farmers and they are known for their delicious ice cream that comes directly from the milk of their cows.

Farmers explained that working on a farm comes with hard labor, from harvesting crops, maintaining animals, and supervising machinery, it can be physically and mentally taxing. However, the Rocky Point Farm decided to try out robotic assistance, and farmers say it’s been a game-changer.

“The technology that’s behind the robots tells me everything I need to know about the cow and the milk it produces. It allows me to see if something is wrong with the milk or if the cow can not produce enough. It has saved us so much time and energy. It also helps us better provide for the community,” said Chuck Fry, Farm Operator.

It all works as a system. The cows freely make their way through a metal gate, which leads them to a cow-sized chamber that holds them in place. Then the robot reads the Id tag of the cow and determines if the cow is ready to be milked, if approved, the robot begins to sanitize the udders and begins to milk away.

While the robot is milking the cow, a full write-up of data is being downloaded that will tell the farmers every single piece of detail they need to know about the milk.

“Working on a farm is so rewarding and these robots just help us do everything a little better,” said Emily Snyder, Operating Partner.

The farm also provides eighty different ice cream flavors, throughout the year.