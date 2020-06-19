Rocky Gap Casino and Resort reopening after pandemic shutdown

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Rocky Gap Casino and Resort in the Allegany County community of Flintstone shut down March 16 because of the pandemic. But the western Maryland resort is, as of this weekend, welcoming patrons under new health and safety protocols.

Rocky Gap features gaming, dining and golf. The resort facility said it is implementing broad safety measures with the highest sanitation standards in the gaming center, its restaurants and bars, guest rooms and elevators. Rocky Gap is also limiting lodging occupancy to 50%.



“Rocky Gap is committed to keeping, not only our guests safe, but our team members,” as well says Skylar Dice, general manager of the resort. “So what you’ll see throughout the property is a renewed commitment to the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the gaming floor, handwipe stations and employees everywhere making sure the property is spic and span.”

The resort employs 500-600 at peak season and draws visitors from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland with mountain golf and a lake beach. And the resort is grateful for the support it receives from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and the western Maryland legislative delegation, which in turn, is grateful for the contribution rocky gap makes to the region’s economy.

“Serving in the legislature, I know first-hand how important Rocky Gap is to our community,” says Delegate Mike McKay (R – Allegany & Washington Counties). “It is our number one tourist attraction, hands down.”

And with restrictions being lifted from the pandemic, Rocky Gap is counting on the homebound taking advantage of its recreational offerings.

The resort will devote the hours from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. to an intensive deep-cleaning of the gaming and hospitality facilities.

MORE NEW ON WDVM