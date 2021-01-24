Rockville townhouse fire displaces multiple families

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Over 85 firefighters responded Saturday night to a townhouse fire in Rockville.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reports units were dispatched to the 10100 block of Sterling Terrace around 11:20 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly encountered the fire in the lower levels of the house as it spread upward.

Initial Dispatch (~1120p 1/23) 10100blk Sterling Terrace, MOR TH, first arriving @mcfrs firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage & extending upward (pre-arrival photo from neighbor) https://t.co/RROwN1Fpq1 pic.twitter.com/LX6IDwqAQM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 24, 2021

A second alarm was called around 12:30 p.m. as units brought the fire under control.

MCFRS says neighboring townhouses were affected by the blaze and multiple families will be displaced.

Fire under control, 85+ firefighters on scene as they check for hotspots. @mcfrsPIO says fire likely originated from the lower level of the townhouse and spread upwards. Multiple families displaced tonight. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/9Qo83TVvIp — Timothy Young (@TheTimothyYoung) January 24, 2021

The initial cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.