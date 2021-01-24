Rockville townhouse fire displaces multiple families

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Over 85 firefighters responded Saturday night to a townhouse fire in Rockville.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reports units were dispatched to the 10100 block of Sterling Terrace around 11:20 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly encountered the fire in the lower levels of the house as it spread upward.

A second alarm was called around 12:30 p.m. as units brought the fire under control.

MCFRS says neighboring townhouses were affected by the blaze and multiple families will be displaced.

The initial cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

