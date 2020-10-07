Rockville to swap Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A few months back Montgomery County passed a resolution recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day and now the City of Rockville is doing the same.

City councilmembers passed a unanimous decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated on October 12th. The county council’s resolution calls on the entire state to adopt Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an official state holiday.

In addition, Montgomery County Public Schools is being asked to expand material on native peoples in their curriculum. The resolution notes that Christopher Columbus, for whom Columbus Day is named, is known to have committed numerous crimes against native peoples in the Americas. Officials believe the changes would help to move away from the legacy of racism against indigenous people.

“Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day serves as a reminder to reflect on the native people who were here before us and the descendants,” said Monique Ashton, Rockville City Councilmember.

Other jurisdictions have also recognized Indigenous Peoples Day including Takoma Park, Prince George’s County, Washington D.C., and Alexandria, Virginia.

