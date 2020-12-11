Rockville teen dies after crash on skateboard

Rockville teen dies after crash on skateboard

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A serious crash involving a skateboard last month has now turned fatal in Montgomery County.

Alberto Barreto, 15, died from his injuries Friday after a crash on Montrose Road and Evelyn Drive in Rockville. Police say a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling west on Montrose Road when Barreto was crossing while riding on a skateboard. 

At some point, the two collided in the area of Evelyn Drive. Detectives from the collision reconstruction unit will continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

