ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A serious crash involving a skateboard last month has now turned fatal in Montgomery County.
Alberto Barreto, 15, died from his injuries Friday after a crash on Montrose Road and Evelyn Drive in Rockville. Police say a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling west on Montrose Road when Barreto was crossing while riding on a skateboard.
At some point, the two collided in the area of Evelyn Drive. Detectives from the collision reconstruction unit will continue to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Rockville teen dies after crash on skateboard
- Collusion between state, criminals prompts Mexicans to seek asylum in US, author says
- Gov. Justice details COVID-19 vaccine rollout, announces end to in-home tests
- Parents not allowed to attend Penn State senior day game per governor’s mandate
- Unresponsive adult male pulled from Carroll Creek in Frederick County
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App