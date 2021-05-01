Rockville teen charged as an adult in home invasion, rape case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville, Maryland teen is charged as an adult after an alleged home invasion and sexual assault, police said on Saturday.

Friday afternoon, Cristian Vasquez, 15, was arrested and charged with the first-degree rape and assault of his neighbor. He was also charged with home invasion.

Detectives with the Special Victims Investigation Division of the Montgomery County Department of Police say at 11 p.m. Thursday, Vasquez followed his neighbor home from the grocery store, entered her home through an unlocked door, and sexually assaulted her.

The teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim. Police say he put a covering over the victim’s head so she could not see him. After Vasquez exited the residence, she called 911.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they obtained video footage from a surveillance camera that captured Vasquez running away from the victim’s house and returning to his own house. Crime Scene unit personnel pull fingerprints from the victim’s house and later confirmed that the prints belong to Vazquez.

Police say Vasquez made admissions of guilt while being questioned by police and transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Citing a department policy, the Montgomery County Police will not be releasing a photo of Vasquez.