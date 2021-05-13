Rockville Senior Center digs up 26-year-old time capsule

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) — The Rockville Senior Center dug up a time capsule this month nthey buried over 25 years ago.

In May of 1995, participants placed various pieces of memorabilia inside the capsule. 26 years later, it’s been unburied, along with the memories it held.

“This was an opportunity for people to share their memories,” Villages Facilitator Trish Evans said. “The messages and the photos and the memorabilia that they wanted to put forward to their friends and family 30 years in the future.”

Community members were originally given envelopes to be placed within the capsule, containing, anything from photos to lottery tickets. Former Rockville Parks Services Manager Mike Critzer helped bury the time capsule and said they used an old container for a food processor.

“I figured that had the best chance of staying in the ground 25 years without leaking,” he said. “Also we had to pick out a stone heavy enough that nobody would run off with.”

The unveiling was originally planned to take place 25 years after its burial, but the pandemic postponed the event for a year. Over 50 participants logged into the virtual event to see what messages and items were left for them to find.

“I’ve been waiting for this day,” Jean Gregory said. “I have no memory of what I put in the envelope. So I’m looking forward to it.”

The senior center is now in the process of getting the pieces of memorabilia back to participants, and might even consider the possibility of burying another time capsule in the near future.