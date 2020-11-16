Rockville recognizes strong relationship with German sister city

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Rockville takes pride in having relationships with sister cities across the globe, with one in Germany and one in Taiwan.

On Sunday, the city reaffirmed its long-standing sister cities relationship with Pinneburg, Germany, a relationship going strong since 1957. Over 60 years ago, the sister cities resolutions for the two cities were signed at different times, on different dates, in different countries.

So until now, there’s hasn’t been a formally recognized anniversary. Coordination between the two cities and their sister city corporations made new official recognition possible.

“The Mayor of Rockville signed the A4-sized documents and sent them to Pinneburg. The Mayor of Pinneburg signed the letter-sized documents and returned them to us,” said Drew Powell, President of Rockville Sister City Corporation.

A4 is a European-sized document, while letter is your standard 8 1/2″ by 11″ paper.

“So, when the mayors signed our documents Sunday, we had two real tangible documents signed by both mayors.”



Powell says the Rockville Sister Cities Corporation is always looking into adding more sister cities. He says recent searches have proven difficult with the pandemic and international travel guidelines.

Right now, they’re looking into cities in Africa and India.