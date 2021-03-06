Rockville police officer arrested on child pornography charge

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville City Police officer was arrested on a child pornography charge on March 5 while serving as a corporal assigned to the Maryland National Guard.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland (FCSO) arrested Daniel Joseph Morozewicz on Friday and charged him with one count of child pornography. Morozewicz worked as an officer for the Rockville City Police, but back in October of 2020, he was stripped from his duties as an officer in an unrelated manner.

While serving as a corporal with the Maryland National Guard at the Six Flags mass vaccination site in Bowie, he was detained by FCSO detectives and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) special agents.

During a joint investigation between the FCSO and HSI as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children unit between Sept. 8 and Dec. 30, 2020, Morozewicz became suspect of downloading images and videos of nude underage females engaging in explicit acts. On Feb. 23, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Maryland issued a federal search warrant for the suspect’s home and vehicle.

Later Friday, detectives obtained evidence from Morozewicz’s residence. Upon investigation of the evidence, law enforcement placed him under arrest.

Morozewicz was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking but was released after bonding out.