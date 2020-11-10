Rockville man charged for three armed bank robberies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department announced today that the suspect in three armed bank robberies was arrested in Rockville last Week. Police say the suspect also committed an armed robbery in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police say Noel Omar Lorenzo, 41, of Rockville was arrested in his home last Wednesday. Police say they executed a search warrant on Lorenzo’s car and found evidence for the multiple robberies, and the bb-gun that they believe was used in the robberies.

Police say that between September 25 and October 15, Lorenzo robbed banks in Kensington, Aspen Hill, and Kensington. Police say Lorenzo obtained the money by flashing the gun to bank employees.

Lorenzo is being held without bond and is charged with three counts of armed robbery and other firearm-related offenses.