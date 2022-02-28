GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man has been arrested after Feb. 21’s homicide at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg.

Police said that 25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson entered the mall’s T-Mobile store and immediately began to stab 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado.

Maldonado tried to escape but collapsed near the food court. First responders transported him to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Police said that Flowers-Jackson and Maldonado knew of each other before this incident.

Flowers-Jackson was arrested in Rockville on Saturday and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, and his bond hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.