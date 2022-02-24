MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County lifted its indoor mask mandate, but some areas in the county are still requiring residents to mask up.

The city announced they are requiring face coverings for all employees and visitors, 2 and older, in city facilities.

The city of Gaithersburg adopted the same principle when they announced masks continue to be required inside publicly accessible spaces like municipal facilities.

“I think it’s good. It’s better to stay safe. If we all take the proper precautions then maybe we can finally stop the spread of COVID and get back to permanent normalcy,” said Brittany Fooks, Montgomery County resident.

Metro also announced masks are still required for public transportation through March 18.