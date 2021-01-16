Rockville Art Gallery exhibits Wheaton “Path of Pyramids” sculptures

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A new exhibit has opened at the VisArts art gallery, featuring painted pyramids from the 2020 Wheaton Arts Festival.

The art pieces were featured in the “Path of Pyramids” in Downtown Wheaton and have been re-exhibited on the rooftops of the center.

WAP’s Dan Thompson says they started out as a once-a-year parade, but see the exhibit as another way to spread art and creativity within the community.

“Any time we can display the art of local artists, especially at places well known as visarts, it’s an opportunity for these individuals to become more known,” Thompson said.

The gallery is open for reservations, allowing visitors to enter the building and view the exhibits while following safety guidelines.