Rockville and Shady Grove Metro station reopening delayed

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents who were counting down the days for the Rockville and Shady Grove Metro stations to reopen next month, it appears riders may have to wait a little longer.

Officials say due to unforeseen circumstances, the reopening has been delayed until early next year.

Project managers will continue to have a lane closure set up for riders to be directed into the Rockville Station parking lot until the project is completed.

The Shady Grove Metro Station will also continue detours of the Kiss and Ride, at the East Parking Lot.

Anyone with questions or concerns should reach out to Kevin Schlosser, W. M. Schlosser Co. Project Manager at 301-440-3944 or kschlosser@wmschlosser.com.