Rock Creek flooding shuts down Beach Dr, traps woman in car

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Several inches of rain fell in just a matter of hours Thursday morning, flooding Rock Creek along Beach Dr. in Kensington, Md., prompting a shut down of the road after a woman was trapped in her car as floodwaters rose.

“At that point, the road was still open, there was some flash flooding and this car was stuck. We were able to remove the driver. She was not injured,” said Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

Water Rescue — @mcfrs crews had to help people out of this car stuck along Beach Dr earlier this morning @WDVMWeather @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/0tMAfYnrGB — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) September 23, 2021

The crew members who rescued the woman said the floodwaters continued to rise to waist level as they worked to get her out of her car.

“It’s probably one of the riskiest things we do. We go to fires and hazardous situations all the time but, water rescue situations are extremely dangerous,” said Piringer.

Fire and rescue crews are reminding you to “turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter a flooded roadway.