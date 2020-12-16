Roadside workers address winter COVID concerns

Travelers drive in slushy conditions along U.S. 550 near Rio Rancho, N.M., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2011. A major winter storm was moving across New Mexico on Monday, closing highways and stranding motorists in blizzard conditions. The storm was expected to bring as much as 20 inches of snow to the northeastern part of the state. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — COVID-19 has added another factor into getting help if your car breaks down, especially with winter weather up ahead. AAA listed out recommendations for winter travel.

AAA recommends adding a mask to an emergency kit alongside the usual flares and textured material, such as sand or salt. They said in a release that it is important to make sure your car is checked before you travel.

“We really want to limit the interaction, “Ragina Ali, the public and government affairs manager for AAA mid-Atlantic Maryland, said.

AAA’s release said that batteries last about 3-5 years, and drivers should be careful to check tire treads as well to improve traction. Ali said they are offering inspections at any of their car care locations regardless of membership.

“We will certainly be available for our members, but certainly this year you want to make sure that you have in your emergency road kit a mask, and we want to do everything we can to minimize risk,” she said.

AAA is currently offering 50% off memberships for teachers, first responders, and other essential workers.