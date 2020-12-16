MARYLAND (WDVM) — COVID-19 has added another factor into getting help if your car breaks down, especially with winter weather up ahead. AAA listed out recommendations for winter travel.
AAA recommends adding a mask to an emergency kit alongside the usual flares and textured material, such as sand or salt. They said in a release that it is important to make sure your car is checked before you travel.
“We really want to limit the interaction, “Ragina Ali, the public and government affairs manager for AAA mid-Atlantic Maryland, said.
AAA’s release said that batteries last about 3-5 years, and drivers should be careful to check tire treads as well to improve traction. Ali said they are offering inspections at any of their car care locations regardless of membership.
“We will certainly be available for our members, but certainly this year you want to make sure that you have in your emergency road kit a mask, and we want to do everything we can to minimize risk,” she said.
AAA is currently offering 50% off memberships for teachers, first responders, and other essential workers.
- Report shows Virginia special education students aren’t getting the services they need
- Maryland unveils COVID-19 distribution plan
- Trump administration to accept DACA applications
- Roadside workers address winter COVID concerns
- Slain Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson remembered by colleagues in eastern panhandle