Road work on US-15 expected to continue through November

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Commuters traveling between Pennsylvania and Maryland will notice road work on US-15 now through November.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is working to improve the roadway surface of the northbound lanes of the Catoctin Mountain Highway.
Drivers will notice signs, barrels, and cones alerting them to a single lane and shoulder closures between Orndorff road, located about a mile south of Mount St. Mary’s University, to the Pennsylvania state line.
“Work crews will be removing and replacing deteriorating sections of the roadway to make it a smoother ride for all of our motorists who travel throughout that area,” explained spokesperson with MDOTSHA, Shantee Felix. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to keep our infrastructure in tip-top shape.”
Contractor C.J. Miller, LLC of Hampstead will be on the roadway Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The $255,000 project is expected to be completed by November.
