HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Someone hacked an electronic message sign to post a racist message early this morning in Washington County, causing Maryland State Police to investigate the malicious destruction of property as a hate crime.

A driver contacted police around 12:30 a.m. about a message sign that had been changed to show a racial slur. The sign was located in Washington County on Route 40 at Smithfield Lane in Hagerstown and is owned by Maryland State Police.

Hagerstown police arrived to find the racist statement flashing on the sign. The sign was immediately disabled and removed from the roadside. Police started an investigation right away, questioning businesses and individuals in the rural setting. At this moment, no arrests have been made, and no suspects or vehicle descriptions have been released.

In a news release, Maryland State Police said, “Troopers placed the message board at that location approximately one week ago with an important safety message for motorists about distracted driving. The original electronic message was programmed to read, ‘do not text and drive.’ No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects or suspect vehicle descriptions at this time. No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects or suspect vehicle descriptions at this time.”

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible or who may have seen a vehicle at this intersection during the overnight hours is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 301-766-3800.

The investigation is continuing.