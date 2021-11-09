Riverdale Park Police officer injured in shooting

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Riverdale Park Police Department at 301-927-4343

RIVERDALE, Md. (WDVM) — One officer is now recovering following a shooting in Prince George’s County late Monday night.

Police said that around 10 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a suspect who was believed to be involved in a prior shooting. During the attempt, the suspect sped off and officers began pursuing the vehicle.

Officers deployed stop strips, disabling the suspect’s vehicle. The car came to a stop on East-West Highway at Taylor Road.

Two suspects got out of the car and began shooting, striking a Riverdale Park police officer. He was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have one person in custody but are still searching for the second suspect.

