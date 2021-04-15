Rise, Recover, Renew: County Executive Gardner proposes budget for FY22

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

The economy was hard hit by the pandemic, but the county continued to stay afloat thanks to $45 million in federal CARES Act money. Revenues also continued to grow in spite of COVID.

Now, one year later we know more than we did than when the pandemic first began. County Executive Gardner believes that the future looks bright, which is why the capital budget is set to help the county Rise, Recover, and Renew.

The healthier, stronger budget features:

Making a Record Investment in Education – Funds $21.5 million over the legally required Maintenance of Effort for public education, plus $50 million in school construction and renovation in Year 1 of the Capital Improvement Program; $1.5 million for Frederick Community College; and $475,000 for Frederick County Public Libraries.

The County Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.