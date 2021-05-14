Rims and tires are being stolen throughout the City of Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Imagine someone walking out to their car and they realize that their rims and tires have been stolen.

Unfortunately, some residents in the City of Frederick have experienced this first hand and police want community members to be on high alert

Over the past few weeks, the Frederick Police Department received several reports about tires and rims being stolen off residents cars.

Most Recently folks living in the Prospect Hall Apartment Complex were robbed by these thieves.

However, Frederick police say, until these perps are found, residents should take precaution.

“Somethings people can do is buy a wheel lock, and put a wheel lock on on their vehicle, that way no one can remove the tires without a lock, and other solution is parking closer to the curb, that way it will be harder for someone to remove the tires and rims,”

It is also suggested to install an alarm with a sensor, park in secure, well-lit area, and turn your wheels to a 45-degree angle to make lug nuts more difficult to remove.

Police believe these stolen tires and rims are being sold online or through different platforms. They urge anyone with information to reach out to the City of Frederick Police Department.