Richard Montgomery student to speak at UN

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Ishanvi Malayanil, a junior at Richard Montgomery High School will be joining the YOUNGA forum, a global youth delegation that will be speaking to various UN stakeholders on global issues.

Ishanvi has been involved with an international nonprofit called Women Deliver, an organization focused on female advocacy. She learned of the forum through that nonprofit.

“Through YOUNGA, I think it’s been especially powerful because they’ve been able to connect around like 1,500 people on this one stage, on this one platform, all kind of moving towards the same goals and same initiatives,” she said.

The final event, which will be held on December 5, will be her first time speaking on such a large scale.

“I’m a little bit nervous, a little bit anxious, and also like a little bit excited because… I know what I’m thinking, and I know what my peers are thinking my fellow delegates. We’re all kind of united in our sense of thought of what we want to do and where we want to go with this. We haven’t really seen what the other side of it might look like, we don’t know what these stakeholders might say, we don’t know what the reaction might be,” she said.

This is the first year that this forum has been held. Over 1,500 youth delegates from over 113 countries will be meeting in a VR setting to give their presentations. Founder and global chair of YOUNGA, Kelly Lovell, said that this setup will likely continue in the future even without COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re looking at access and inclusion. Having a digital component is essential now and in the future,” said Lovell. “It’s not economical nor is it sustainable for our planet to be always flying everyone into an event in a physical space.”

“It looks like a video game,” said Ishanvi. “You’re looking at an avatar, but there are people behind those voices.”

Lovell stressed the importance of young voices in today’s decision-making process.

“You can’t have the most inclusive global dialogue on the future we need without involving the two billion young people under the age of 30 that will be living through the outcomes and or consequences of the decisions we make today,” she said.

The Ontario-based forum partnered with over 100 organizations this year that nominated youth delegates. Lovell said they worked on inclusion and managed to reach over 15 million young people around the world. Of their current delegates, 72% are women, 33% are low-income or have limited access to education and 21% are visible minorities.

Some, like Ishanvi, have been involved in advocacy work from a young age.

“It’s been insane knowing that a couple of small steps lead up to such a big platform. For me, I was always like, since I was young I was very engaged, like noticing all the inequities that we face as like young girls progressing into adulthood, which is what kind of got me into like gender rights in the first place,” she said.

I hope, within the next 20 years, there’s no longer a need for my advocacy work. I hope it comes to a point in which, idealistically, equality is global, everyone has direct access to the things that they need. Ishanvi Malayanil, junior at Richard Montgomery

Both organizers and delegates look to the future to see how this event and others like it can shape the world.

“Where I see this going… Decision-makers start to realize the wisdom and creativity and imagination that youth bring to solving our global challenges, and so my hope would be that we inspire more unity and collaboration, and that we see that we are citizens of one planet, and that we all need to work together to solve these challenges,” said Lovell.

Ishanvi said, “What I’ve seen a lot through my work, is that people have essentially given up. It’s come to a point where so many of our rights have been taken away, we have lost access to so many institutions, so many things that we used to have that there doesn’t seem to be a point. And I think a lot of what’s happened is because there’s been sort of… I wouldn’t say a dying hope, but a lack of motivation. My goal, kind of is to get to a much larger, global scale, where I can talk to all of these people being affected, all these women being affected, all of these people of color, all these people belonging to LGBTQ plus, etc.”

The forum on December 5 is open to anyone. More information can be found on YOUNGA’s website.