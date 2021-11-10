Richard “Dick” Ellsworth Roulette passes away

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Richard Roulette, a longtime local businessman, restaurateur, and Washington County Commissioner for 12 years, has died.

Roulette passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

He grew up in Washington County, loved golf and was known for his efforts in the Black Rock Golf Course.

“He was responsible for bringing Black Rock Golf Course along with the other four commissioners, but he led the effort to build Black Rock Golf Course back in the mid 80s and in that process, Black Rock Golf Course has become a premier public course in the region,” said Ron Bowers, a former Washington County commissioner.

Service will be held privately with the family.