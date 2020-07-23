Rev. Dr. Patricia Wilson-Cone appointed Chaplain by the Doleman Black Heritage Museum

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Doleman Black Heritage Museum has appointed a new Chaplain.

“I give you God’s love, God’s peace and God’s harmony!” That’s the motto of Rev. Dr. Patricia Wilson-Cone, who the museum appointed as its Chaplain. She already served the museum as a member of its Board of Directors, the museum said. While Wilson-Cone has her roots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she also went Howard University Divinity School in in Washington, D.C. for her Master of Divinity degree — and then earned her Doctor of Divinity degree in Tennessee.

She brings with her some major accomplishments. DBHM said Wilson-Cone is the first female Chaplain in the U.S. Military to become a fully certified Clinical Pastoral Education Supervisor, and the first African-American female to direct and develop a Clinical Pastoral Education program for the U.S. Army.

Wilson-Cone is active in her local Hagerstown community aside from DBHM. The museum said she attends Zion Baptist Church-Hagerstown and also drove the Washington County Free

Library Bookmobile.

